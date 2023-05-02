Ahead of Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, NBA star James Harden’s unique outfit choice captured the attention of Twitter users and sparked a wave of reactions.

When you have the Met Gala at 6 and Game 1 at 7 😅

Harden, known for his incredible performance on the court, showcased his bold fashion sense in the TD Garden tunnel. He sported a flamboyant zip-up jacket with fur embroidery at the torso and leather in the middle area of the stomach. The baggy jeans, made of fur and fashioned as bell bottoms, completed his eye-catching ensemble.

Harden is an explosive weapon on the floor, recognized for his excellent scoring, frequent triple-doubles, and exceptional passing talents. As a guard, he excels at rebounding and scoring from the arc, as well as driving the lane. Harden constantly dominates the game with his mastery of fakes, footwork, and the Euro-step. Despite these advantages, he occasionally struggles with turnovers, defensive inconsistency and streakiness in scoring.

In this year’s playoffs, Harden has adapted to coach Doc Rivers’ play scheme and seamlessly facilitated the talented Joel Embiid. Averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists in four games, Harden’s offensive prowess is near-unstoppable. As a regular triple-double threat, his elite passing and distribution skills make him a force to be reckoned with. Despite some shortcomings, such as a tendency for turnovers and occasional lapses in defense, Harden’s game remains strong.

The Sixers are now facing a formidable Celtics team that includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. However, Harden’s outfit choice doesn’t seem to be affecting team morale as they enter the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Although the Celtics have a more consistent and durable core, the 76ers’ talent and adaptability should not be underestimated.

As the opening game of the series unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Harden’s wardrobe choice will be a lucky charm for the Sixers or just another memorable moment in NBA fashion history.