Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard James Harden has a full-time agent for the first time since 2017. The 33-year-old superstar will be represented by Troy Payne, a former Adidas executive who is partnering with agents Mike Silverman and Brandon Grier to lead Equity Basketball, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

All three of Payne, Silverman and Grier will be the agents moving forward for Harden, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He signed a two-year contract with the Sixers in 2021.

“For Harden, the new representation marks his first full-time agency partnership since 2017, when his then-agent Rob Pelinka left the space to become the general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers. Troy Payne, who was selected in the NBA D-League Draft in 2011 and played for the National Basketball League’s New Zealand team in 2013-14, served as an Adidas executive from 2016 to 2022,” Charania wrote on Tuesday.

Harden declined his $47.4 million player option last summer to return to Philadelphia on a two-year, $68 million with a player option for next campaign. By taking a nearly $15 million pay cut this season, the team was able to sign forwards P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.

The superstar has averaged 21.5 points, 10.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game this season, along with 38.8 percent shooting from 3-point range. That’s his best clip since 2011-12, per Charania.

The Sixers are having another excellent year, with Harden and Joel Embiid leading the team to the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-19 record.

James Harden had 29 points and ten assists against his former team on Monday night, as the 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 123-104.