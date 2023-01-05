By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden was so, so close to having a bad night and letting his great performance go to waste in a Philadelphia 76ers collapse. Thankfully for the Sixers, the veteran guard made up for his numerous late-game blunders to help them secure an overtime win over the Indiana Pacers with Joel Embiid out.

In the fourth quarter, after committing two brutal turnovers and allowing the Pacers to score on him, Harden stripped Tyrese Haliburton of the ball, leading to the bucket that forced overtime. Then, after missing a pair of free throws in overtime, he got another stop against Bennedict Mathurin to help seal the deal.

“I had to make up for it,” Harden said. “Uncharacteristic [to] miss two free throws. Had to get a stop and just try to make a play on the ball…We just won the game. Games like that, you just win the game, you keep pushing forward.” The Sixers guard said that he takes it personally that the Pacers looked to put him on an island on defense.

James Harden led the Sixers with 26 points and eight assists while three other players — Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton — scored 19 points. Tyrese Maxey scored 17 points in his first start since coming back from injury. After some rusty performances, he provided a crucial offensive boost, adding six assists with no turnovers to his stat line.

“We went through the same injury, basically,” Harden said, “so I told him that it’s not gonna happen in the first couple of games…Slowly but surely, game by game, he’s starting to feel like himself. Getting to the basket, his shot. His legs gotta get under him but he did a great job tonight.”

Harden’s heroics and the Sixers’ well-rounded effort pushed their record to 23-14 on the season despite Embiid being a late scratch. In the end, it was a good night for Philadelphia.