By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Since his return to action from a month-long absence, James Harden has not lost. The Philadelphia 76ers have won eight straight and Harden is a huge reason why. The Sixers’ Christmas win over the New York Knicks was the latest example of both him and Philly not saying die, leading to another comeback to win.

Harden tallied 29 points and 13 assists, leading the Sixers in a dominant fourth quarter, along with sharpshooter Georges Niang, to get the win. He exlpained afterward that this was a game where Philly needed to hold its own and hang around due to a rough start.

“You know, it’s just one of those games where you have to stick around. You stick around, stick around, stick around and then in fourth quarter you give yourself a chance,” Harden said. “Defensively we zoned in, our zone was working in that 4th quarter. They missed some shots, and we came down and executed. It was one of those games, Doc [Rivers] was talking about it, just to stick with it. You know we didn’t play well in that first half, but we stuck with it. But there’s two halves to a game.”

Harden’s stellar performance came following a report that he is already considering a return to the Houston Rockets if he decides to leave the Sixers. He didn’t have much to say about that report. On the court, he looked like someone determined to help the Sixers unlock their full potential and become a dynamic duo with Joel Embiid, who scored 35 points.

While no one truly knows what the future holds for James Harden, his performance as of late shows that he is looking to win with the Sixers.