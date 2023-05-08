Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Joel Embiid had the perfect message for Philadelphia 76ers fans after he and James Harden powered the Sixers to the Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics.

Embiid and Harden stepped up big time for Philly to tie the series at 2-2 against Boston. The two combined for 76 points in their 116-115 victory, with Harden accounting for 42 of it, including the game-tying shot in the fourth quarter and the game-winner in overtime.

Following the epic win at home, Embiid took it to Twitter to remind fans their never-say-die mentality in the playoffs. He also made sure to let the haters know who the MVP is, tweeting a photo of him with the Michael Jordan MVP trophy along with the caption, “IMPROBABLE DOESN’T MEAN IMPOSSIBLE.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Joel Embiid certainly couldn’t have said it any better. When it looked like they were going to lose after fighting so hard, they managed to pull through and keep the team alive in the series.

It would have been a painful blow had they lost and gave the Celtics the 3-1 lead. Nonetheless, they knew what they needed to do, and they delivered.

With that kind of mentality, it will definitely be difficult for the Celtics to repel the Sixers. Considering how the series has been a back-and-forth as well, it could end up going the distance.

Embiid himself has yet to make a huge impact on the Sixers against the Celtics to the level that James Harden has done in the series so far. Remember, it was also Harden who fueled Philly to the Game 1 stunner over Boston. Nonetheless, with his 34-point outing on Sunday, the wait for an Embiid explosion shouldn’t be too long.