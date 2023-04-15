A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At this point in his career, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the entire league. Well, apparently, Embiid himself is scoffing at this notion. This is because the Sixers big man has no doubt in his mind that he isn’t just one of the best. According to Embiid, he is now the very best.

In a recent interview with SHOtime Basketball’s Rachel Nichols, Embiid came out with a sweeping declaration that is sure to ruffle a few feathers out there. When Nichols mentioned that Embiid is now one of the top superstars in the entire NBA, the Sixers center could not help but correct the reporter’s statement:

Rachel Nichols: "Because you are now one of the best players in the world. But at the time—" Joel Embiid: "The best." Rachel: "Oh, I'm sorry. Say it again. The best?" Joel: "The best." 😤 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/4wuEZJiLRj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

Nichols had to ask Embiid to double down on his bold statement here, and for his part, the Sixers star had no issue in doing so.

If you really think about it, though, you wouldn’t expect anything less from Joel Embiid. It is this type of elite mentality that has allowed him to reach the heights that he has, particularly this season. After all, you don’t become one of the best players in the world unless you have this type of supreme confidence. Oh, and he’s a pretty good basketball player, too.

Embiid’s dominance was on full display on Saturday as he made easy work of the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series. The 29-year-old scored 26 points on 7-of-15 shooting as he led Philly to a 121-101 blowout win against the Nets. If Embiid and the Sixers keep playing like this, then this could be a short series.