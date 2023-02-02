The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off the month of February with a 105-94 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The Sixers are back in action again on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs where they will be looking to make it back-to-back victories. Unfortunately for them, they might need to do it without Joel Embiid in the mix.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Spurs

Right now, Embiid is questionable to play against San Antonio with a sore left foot, per the NBA’s official injury report. This is a lingering issue for the All-Star big man, but it is worth noting that he has been able to play through the pain these past few games. This is in spite of the fact that he was also tagged as questionable in previous contests. Given the recent trend, it’s likely that Embiid will be available for the Sixers on Friday.

Then again, you also have to consider their opponents. The Spurs are currently 14-38 and are in the midst of a seven-game losing skid. They’re sitting all the way at 14th in the Western Conference and they’re not exactly vying for a playoff spot right now. Simply put, San Antonio is one of the worst teams in the league right now and if the Sixers wanted to give Joel Embiid the night off, then this would be an ideal matchup to do it in.

The good news for Philly is that it’s only Embiid who’s popped up on the injury report at the moment. They should have no problem dealing with the lowly Spurs — with or without JoJo.