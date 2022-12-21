By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Joel Embiid expressed his confidence in the Philadelphia 76ers during a recent interview, per Talkin’ NBA.

“We just worried about ourselves,” Embiid said. “When we are at our best, we can beat anybody. It’s gonna be almost impossible to beat us.”

The Sixers have dealt with injury concerns during the 2022-2023 campaign. They are in 5th place in the Eastern Conference as of this story’s publication. But Joel Embiid feels as if they can soar to the top when fully healthy and playing well.

Joel Embiid’s comments come a week after suggesting that Sixers fans want to see him traded.

“I don’t know,” Embiid said, shrugging. “Sixers fans, they want to trade me. I do believe that. They want to trade me.”

But the odds of the Sixers trading Embiid this year are slim to none. He’s one of the best players in the NBA and will be pivotal in leading the 76ers to a deep playoff run. James Harden previously commented on Embiid’s greatness following a recent Sixers win.

“It’s crazy to be that big and being able to move like that,” Harden said of Embiid. “He was in attack mode for the entire game. He made scoring look easy tonight. ”

With Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris leading the charge, it is difficult to refute Embiid’s claim. They will find success if they can get fully healthy and play at their best moving forward. But challenging the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the East will be a challenge without question.