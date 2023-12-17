Joel Embiid had some good things to say about the Hornets defense despite the Sixers beating them 135-82.

The Philadelphia 76ers may not be rolling over the best teams in the NBA right now but they are ROLLING as of late. The Sixers' 53-point win over the Charlotte Hornets is their sixth consecutive win. Joel Embiid notched 42 points and 15 rebounds on 18-23 shooting from the field in just three quarters in just his latest performance in an unreal stretch.

Embiid continues to dodge fourth quarters as he helped the Sixers win by a score of 135-82. The Hornets not having LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington or Mark Williams made things extremely tough for them.

“I thought they played pretty good defense,” Embiid told reporters after the game. “I just got pissed off at the beginning of the game because there was a clear foul that I didn’t get. I was going to be aggressive anyway but by the fact that I didn’t get it, I really got to go harder and try to be more aggressive so I either score or get fouled.”

The Hornets couldn’t do much to limit Embiid's looks from the midrange but at least early on, they were able to force him into shots further away from the basket by loading the paint. It wasn’t until the third quarter, when Embiid really put the pressure on to put the game away, that he got a huge portion of his looks right at the rim. Embiid only shot six free throws the whole game, which is very low for him, even considering that he only played 30 minutes.

“I thought they were playing pretty good defense. They doubled a few times that made me turn the ball over,” Embiid said. “They were pretty aggressive with the shifts on defense, not giving me any lane to attack. But I just got fortunate to make a few shots tonight.”

The Hornets are already a woeful defensive team but being so undermanned put them at a gigantic disadvantage against arguably the best scorer in the NBA right now. Joel Embiid made it look easy but Charlotte is far from the only team that has allowed performances like this from him.