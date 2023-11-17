Joel Embiid is listed as questionable as the Sixers prepare to play their third NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Hawks.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will play their third game of the NBA In-Season Tournament as they face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. After suffering their first IST loss, the Sixers are looking to bounce back. There is a chance that they have to play without their superstar big man, though.

Embiid is listed as questionable to play due to left hip soreness on the NBA injury report. This has been his designation for the third straight game now but he has yet to miss a game so far in 2023-24. The Sixers' most recent game, a loss at home to the undermanned Boston Celtics was on the second night of a back-to-back. While four games in six nights is a tall task, Embiid is making it a goal to play as much as he can this season.

Nicolas Batum (personal reasons) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (fractured rib) have already been ruled out for the Sixers while Hawks rookies Kobe Bufkin (left thumb fracture) and Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture) are also out.

The Sixers are currently third in East Group A for the NBA In-Season Tournament standings after beating the Detroit Pistons and losing to the Indiana Pacers, who are undefeated in through Group Play games. The Hawks are 1-0 after beating Detroit, too.

Philly must win out to stay alive. Even if Indiana loses a game, the tiebreaker for the winner of a group is between the teams' head-to-head record. Thus, the Sixers have to win out and boost their point differential to secure wild-card status.