By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to make it three straight wins as they take on the Indiana Pacers. The latest Joel Embiid injury update suggests that the big man may be inactive as the Sixers square off with Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, though.

Embiid was added to the NBA’s official injury report on Wednesday morning. He is listed as questionable due to left foot soreness. Ahead of the Sixers’ previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, he was listed as questionable with low back soreness but ended up playing and leaving Philadelphia to a win.

Although Embiid may miss the Sixers’ matchup with the Pacers, it isn’t indicative of any serious injury concerns. Even if he is given the day to rest, which would be his first time being inactive in 16 games, Philadelphia should be able to compete with the Pacers thanks to Tyrese Maxey’s return to action.

Should Embiid play, the Sixers will have a much easier time going for the win. Embiid is averaging 33.5 points while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep. Indiana will have a tough time slowing him down, even with the strong defensive presence of Myles Turner. Embiid will also be key to slowing down Haliburton and the Pacers offense.

The Sixers last faced the Pacers in October, picking up their first win of the season by a score of 120-106. Joel Embiid will most likely be a game-time decision as Philadelphia looks to secure another win.