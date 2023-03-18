Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

It’s no secret that Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is balling out this season. The question remains, will he finally be rewarded with that long-awaited MVP trophy or will Nikola Jokic win his third in a row? It remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it’s clear the big man has no shortage of support all across the league.

During Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid MVP chants rained down at the Spectrum Center:

🗣️ CUE THE EMVPIID CHANTS. pic.twitter.com/I5wj4HlVRG — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 17, 2023

Embiid is averaging 33.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 54% shooting from the field. And as of late, the Cameroonian is absolutely thriving. He’s poured in a minimum of 30 points in seven straight outings, going off for 35+ in five consecutive contests. That will become six by the end of Friday night, too. Embiid has 38 points and counting at the time of writing.

The Sixers are also unstoppable at the moment. A win versus Charlotte brings their unbeaten run to seven games and would put them at 47-22 on the season, which is third in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid might not impact every aspect of the game like The Joker, but he’s not far off. Give the man his flowers.

The center currently leads the league in scoring, sitting just above Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard. If Philly continues to win and he erupts each and every night, there is no way Embiid can be snubbed of the prestigious award again. Coincidentally enough, he just surpassed Jokic in the latest MVP ladder, too. Perhaps it’s his time.