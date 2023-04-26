A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers remain without an opponent in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, thanks to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks making sure that another game will be played between them and the Boston Celtics in the opening round.

The Hawks beat Boston on the road Tuesday night, 119-117, to avoid elimination and force a Game 6, which means Joel Embiid and his team will get a longer rest before the second round. In any case, Embiid appears to be enjoying the Hawks-Celtics matchup.

“This is some good hoops!!!#IceTrae,” Joel Embiid tweeted after Young led the Hawks to a Game 5 win.

Meanwhile, Sixers fans are left rejoicing on Twitter like they’ve just won the lottery over the fact that Joel Embiid is getting extra days to rest up ahead of the conference semifinal round in the East.

“The Sixers’ second-round series will start next Monday. Trae Young just bought Joel Embiid some extra rest,” Kyle Neubeck pointed out.

“TRAE YOUNG JUST GOT JOEL EMBIID 3 MORE DAYS OF REST WE ARE HEREEE,” exclaimed @SirEMBIID.

Ice Trae gave Embiid 3 more days of rest pic.twitter.com/qqyb3cJ4qc — Khi (@QuezBurner) April 26, 2023

Sixers extra rest days

Hawks maybe win Game 6 for more rest

Embiid heals up

Harden makes layups

Ice Trae is HIM

Madrid beating City

pic.twitter.com/tAM2CK7Qkn — Dani (@Danizeh) April 26, 2023

If he’s into trolling the Celtics, Embiid can also thank the Celtics, particularly Marcus Smart, for allowing the Hawks to stay in the hunt for the NBA title by making questionable decisions and plays in the fourth quarter against the Hawks.

While the Hawks and the Celtics are having a bloodbath, the Sixers took care of their business the fastest way possible in the first round, as they swept the Brooklyn Nets in four games.