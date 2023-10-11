Joel Embiid ruled out for Sixers’ preseason home opener vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers will play their first home preseason game on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics. After losing to the Celtics in a Sunday game in their home, Philly will face them again. There is a big question on everyone's mind ahead of the first Sixers preseason home game: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Joel Embiid's status vs. Celtics

Despite being a full participant in the Sixers' Tuesday practice after sitting out the preseason opener, this according to head coach Nick Nurse, Joel Embiid will not be playing on Wednesday night against the Celtics.

Last season, Embiid sat out the first preseason game and then played in the second. That will not be the case this year, as the Sixers are being cautious with the reining league MVP's minutes. Embiid, James Harden, De'Anthony Melton and Furkan Korkmaz did not play in the Sixers' preseason opener, which they lost by a score of 114-106.

In addition to not having Embiid for tonight's game, the Sixers will also be without Harden and Korkmaz, both of which have been ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be playing their third preseason game in four days after facing the Sixers on Sunday and facing the New York Knicks on Monday in Madison Square Garden. Boston rested Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Al Horford.

The question of if Joel Embiid is playing tonight has been answered, leaving his status for Sixers preseason in doubt. Embiid's next chance to play will be on Monday, Oct. 16 against the Brooklyn Nets.