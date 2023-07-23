Joel Embiid had the happiest day of his life yesterday. The Philadelphia 76ers finally

Anne De Paula, in a ceremony attended by many of his teammates. The Sixers star got a ring that's arguably much more important than an NBA title.

In classic Joel Embiid fashion, the Sixers star's reception party was just as fun as his personality. Embiid is already going viral with his and his wife's dance to Brian McKnight's song during the reception. Joel Embiid also had some fun with Philly icon Meek Mill, as the two rapped the latter's song while FaceTiming each other. (video from ClutchPoints)

Joel Embiid rapping "Dreams & Nightmares" with Meek Mill on FaceTime 😂 (cartel/IG)pic.twitter.com/04QnY1SPp3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 23, 2023

Meek Mill is a Philly native, and is close friends with Embiid. While the rapper isn't able to make it to the Sixers star's wedding in person, he still made sure to show up in some to the wedding. Mill is also an avid sports fan, showing up to games and even making references to Philly sports teams in his songs.

Embiid isn't the only NBA player to get married this week. In the same day of the Sixers star's celebration, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young also got married to his partner. Young is married to Shelby Miller, and like Embiid, the couple also has a kid.

As for Embiid, the Sixers star is now married to former Sports Illustrated model Anne De Paula. Philly fans are hoping that this wedding motivates Embiid to be the same dominant self that he's been during his MVP season.