There’s no question Joel Embiid is one of the absolute best players in the NBA. The franchise cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers, he makes ‘The Process’ years well worth it even if those other picks never panned out. Joel Embiid is favorite for the NBA’s MVP Award this season and according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, it shouldn’t even be a debate. But where does Embiid see himself in the discussion surrounding the league’s best players? In an interview with Showtime Basketball’s Rachel Nichols, Embiid let it be known that he sees himself as the top player in the league.

Joel Embiid on our new show Headliners, talking MVP: “if someone tells you that they don't care, that's bullshit." @shobasketball pic.twitter.com/yC01fg5nHW — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 12, 2023

The full interview has not been released yet, but in the available clip, Embiid also discussed what it would mean for him to finally win an MVP Award.

“People tell you that they don’t care about it, they’re lying. That’s the best award you can get as a basketball player, it means a lot,” Embiid said. “If I were to win it, it would validate all the work that I put in. That’s why I care about it because you put in so much work and if you get that recognition, it just validates that you didn’t waste your time.”

This season Embiid was named to his sixth consecutive All-Star appearance. He has been averaging a career-high 33.1 points per game for the Sixers which leads the NBA in scoring. He’s also been putting up 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocked shots with shooting splits of 54.8 percent from the field. 33 percent from the three-point line and 85.7 percent from the free-throw line. Joel Embiid is a very deserving MVP candidate.