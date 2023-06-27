Joel Embiid has emerged into one of the best basketball players in the world for the Philadelphia 76ers, and will be looking forward to getting himself back on the court for the upcoming 2023-24 season. But before that, Embiid has to make a decision whether or not he is going to participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Embiid became a citizen of France during the summer of 2022, which made him eligible to represent the country in the upcoming World Cup. While the star center seems intent on playing for France in the future, it doesn't seem like that will be happening at the upcoming tournament, as France's head coach Vincent Collet confirmed that Embiid will not be participating in the action.

“Not this year. We don’t know. It’s up to him to decide. We await his decision and are hopeful.” – Vincent Collet, Telegraf

This is a tough blow for France, who will also be without star prospect Victor Wembanyama, who has opted to focus on preparing for his rookie campaign in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs. Being without two of the top players in the world will severely limit France's chances of putting together a strong outing in the tournament.

The good news is that Joel Embiid appears set to be a part of France's squad in the future, with his next big opportunity coming at the 2024 Summer Olympics. However, it seems like Embiid will be focusing on getting ready for the Sixers upcoming season, and his decision to not risk a potential injury will likely make Philly fans thrilled.