Montrezl Harrell is on a revenge tour in 2022. Harrell signed a multi-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in early September, making the Sixers his fifth team in four years.

Harrell has a message for his haters.

“Long as you know, got some from all you who turn your back and counted the kid out!” Harrell tweeted.

Montrezl Harrell seems to think he’s been counted out by fans and the media recently. Well now he’s back in a new uniform and will look to contribute right away on the Sixers.

Montrezl Harrell has been a journeyman throughout his career. The Sixers will be his sixth NBA team. He has not stayed with a team for more than three seasons, and has spent one season or less with the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers.

Harrell is best off the bench. In 2019-2020, Harrell won the Sixth Man of the year award as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. He easily had his best season there, averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds a game. He was a force for the Clippers. Since then, his numbers have petered slightly, averaging closer to the 13 point and six rebounds a game range. According to his message, he is back and ready to contribute.

Montrezl Harrell joins a strong 76ers squad, featuring Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tobias Harris, and Tyrese Maxey. Harrell will be a perfect fit on this team and will provide some force off the bench for the Sixers. He’ll try to live up to his message and prove the haters wrong.