Just when you think Joel Embiid has reached his peak, he gets better. The Philadelphia 76ers center is dominating whichever opponent gets in his way. Tonight, he led the Sixers to an easy win over the Charlotte Hornets and was once again able to chill for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Embiid was outstanding on both ends against the Hornets, tallying 38 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in only 29 minutes. The Sixers superstar looks every bit like an MVP and a player good enough to lead his team to a championship. But aside from the main goal of a title and an MVP trophy that he would love to earn but has said to not be super focused on, Embiid is searching for a defensive accolade this season.

“It’s been like that really since All-Star break,” Embiid said of his recent stretch of dominance after the game. “Just trying to be as dominant as possible. Really trying to make an [All-Defensive] Team. We’re doing it as a team. I think one of the keys is communication, guys getting on each other wanting us to be better. Guys willing to be uncomfortable to make changes so now we can succeed, I think that’s been a key for us lately. Tonight, I think we were all in sync defensively, just communication, rotations. It’s good to see.”

Defense has always been a focal point for Embiid but this season he’s really leaning further into it. Over the last few games, in particular, his defense has been just insane. He said that defense always comes first for him and that he’s willing to play whatever role the team needs him to. Doc Rivers noted how dominating the game has come so easily to him.