Tension between the Sixers and James Harden continues to escalate after Harden skipped practice Wednesday. Harden previously attended a team meeting on Sunday, but is a no-show Wednesday.

Coach Nick Nurse addressed Harden's absence at the team's press conference.

“If [James Harden] is here, we go. If he's not, we go. We've got work to do,” Nurse said. “From the last discussions I've had with him, it was a little bit [of a surprise] that he didn't show,” via Clutch Points' Sam DiGiovanni.

Despite the absence, Nurse still expects Harden to play in Friday's preseason game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Both Harden and Joel Embiid have missed the Sixers' first three preseason games, but are expected to make their debut Friday.

It's dicey to expect Harden to be there. Harden has been frustrated after his request for a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers has yet to be granted. The two teams have been unable to come to any agreements, so Harden remains on the Sixers for the time being.

Though Harden previously suggested he'd play this Friday during media day, he is still in Houston after traveling there Sunday. It's unclear when or if he plans to return to Philly.

The Sixers will hope to clear things up ahead of the season's start. Philly finished third in the Eastern Conference last year with a 54-28 record. However, it will be hard for them to contend in a crowded conference with the James Harden drama. If Harden doesn't play, the Sixers may not have enough talent outside of Embiid to keep up with the rest of the East.