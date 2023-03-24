Patrick Beverley has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion. Whether it’s talking trash about another player or spewing stories about past teammates, Beverley is consistently one of the most talkative players in the NBA. He’s now apparently one of the reasons why Sixers star James Harden became the elite scorer that he is.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Beverley told a story claiming that he showed Harden how to do the step back before Harden made it his signature move. Hearing a player who averages 8.6 points per game for his career say that he started a revolutionary shot style in the league surely was taken well by NBA fans on social media, right?

Pat Bev thinking he invented the step back 💀 pic.twitter.com/x77edSO1pl — FanDuel Canada (@FanDuelCanada) March 23, 2023

They gotta stop giving platforms to certain people. Like this is crazy https://t.co/KA9iOwi5mb — Dior (@B0yW0nder29) March 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Beverley and Harden were teammates with the Houston Rockets for five seasons from 2012-2017. They both joined the Rockets prior to the 2012-2013 season, the first in which Harden started to establish himself as one of the best scorers and players in the league.

In their five seasons together, James Harden averaged 27.4 points per game. Following Beverley’s departure to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, Harden won the MVP for the 2017-2018 season and won the first of his three straight scoring titles. Coincidence?

Joking aside, it is sort of refreshing to see an NBA player so nonchalant about a story he knows he’s probably going to get clowned for. If you’re a fan of James Harden, the Sixers or the step back, at least you now know who to thank for helping Harden become such a dominant scorer.