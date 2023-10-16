NEW YORK, NY — In one corner of the main basketball court at Baruch College, where the Philadelphia 76ers held their pregame shootaround before facing the Brooklyn Nets, Patrick Beverley gets up some jumpers. On the other end, Jaden Springer gets up some of his own looks. Beverley has seen the NBA court 631 more times than Springer but believes that the Sixers' youngster is making his way down a similar path.

In terms of play style, the only notable similarity is that Beverley and Springer are both tough-nosed defenders. Beverley has always been at a size disadvantage but has carved out a long career by being a pesky defender and reliable shooter. Springer, meanwhile, uses every inch of his athletic advantages — namely his strength and powerful hops — while still lacking in traditional guard duties like shooting or handling the ball.

Jaden Springer beat Jayson Tatum twice at the rim last night! Huge block and a dunk off of a great cut. Might be time for Springer to crack the rotation… pic.twitter.com/vrOc9qyeFI — Jonathan Chen (@jonathancchenn) October 9, 2023

Springer and Beverley playing the part of a hound on defense gives them great shots at earning solidified roles under Nick Nurse. The elder guard is quite impressed with his younger counterpart.

“Just how hard he plays,” Beverley said after the Sixers shootaround when asked what stands out about Springer. “He reminds me a lot of myself, actually. And [it's] just about keep improving this league. You don't improve by major steps, it's year after year after year of keep building. Since I'm here, I'm gonna make it my duty to make sure he's on top of his s**t every day.”

By all accounts, Springer indeed stays on top of what he needs to do. His true improvement will be put to the test in the regular season but so far, he has looked like he belongs in the NBA game in the preseason. He continues to work on his game while bringing physicality and energy every time he gets in.

Springer has been on the receiving end of numerous compliments from his veteran teammates. De'Anthony Melton compared him to an ox. Nick Nurse has praised his ability to defend and bring energy. Beverley said that he will continue to mentor Springer, though not by barking at him constantly.

“I mean, I'm not the in-the-ear type,” Beverley said. “I just kind of lead by the way I prepare and attack the game, attack the game plan. But, you know, it rubs off on guys and guys see it and I guess they adopt the same habits, too.”

While Springer looks to establish himself with the Sixers after two years of marinating in the G League, Beverley will be there to test his readiness.