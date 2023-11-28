Sixers' Paul Reed admitted that he was simply keeping it real after taking a shot at Lakers star Anthony Davis.

In the lead-up to the Philadelphia 76ers' 138-94 demolition of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, Sixers big man Paul Reed caused a bit of a fuss when he called Lakers star Anthony Davis “a big flopper” when giving a glimpse into his team's game plan in slowing down the eight-time All-Star.

Davis doesn't exactly have a huge reputation for being someone who embellishes contact, so Reed's statements certainly came as a surprise to some. Moreover, others pointed out that Reed and the Sixers have arguably the biggest flopper in the league in Joel Embiid.

Nevertheless, despite all the virality and backlash Paul Reed received for his comment, the Sixers center simply admitted that he was just keeping it real even though he didn't expect his comments to spread like wildfire on social media.

“I didn’t expect it to go viral. I was just keeping it 50 X 2,” Reed said after the Sixers' huge win over the Lakers, per Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire.

Still, despite not exactly expressing regret for his remarks about Anthony Davis, Paul Reed conceded that he may have been better off had he used much better phrasing in conveying his point regarding the Lakers' big man.

“I must’ve said the wrong thing. I must’ve said something wrong. Next time, I’ll word it differently,” Reed added.

At the end of the day, all Paul Reed cherishes is that the Sixers were able to take home the victory, especially after limiting Anthony Davis' production in the blowout victory. Reed, first and foremost, is a competitor, and winning, above everything, is what matters to him on the hardwood.

“I’m a competitor. I feel like I’m one of the better players on the court every time I step on the court. It comes from the work I put in every day. The weight room, on the court, even off the court, studying film, all that work goes into my confidence,” Reed continued.

The Sixers will look to keep their strong play going when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics on the road in the coming days, with Kelly Oubre Jr. nearing a return to action after his involvement in a terrifying accident.