CAMDEN, N.J. — Matching up with Giannis Antetokounmpo is usually an intimidating assignment for NBA players. Paul Reed embraces the challenge and is looking forward to duking it out with one of the NBA's greats to begin his fourth season in the league.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday to begin their season. James Harden will not be there to help Joel Embiid and company take down Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Reed will be there, though, and he's eager to match up with the superstar again.

“I mean, it's like the matchup that I want,” Reed said of facing off against Antetokounmpo. “One of the best players in the league. Just knowing that I'm able to compete against him and actually do good lets me know a lot about myself. Like, I'm just not anybody. I feel like I got a chip on my shoulder and when I match up against Giannis, I keep that same chip.”

Reed recalled one of his big moments that came against Antetokounmpo and eventually made him a favorite among Sixers fans. It was November 9, 2021, in a game where Embiid was out and Giannis had already scored on Reed a few times. After blocking his shot from behind — and getting called “Patrick Reed” by Reggie Miller on the broadcast — he let the Greek Freak hear it. But he also remembers very well how the Bucks star responded.

Paul Reed had words for Giannis after he blocked his shot 💀 pic.twitter.com/rVxEXagg9j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2021

“I remember that one time I got the block and I was talking crazy to him a little bit,” Reed said. “Then he came back, hit me with the shoulder euro-step dunk. And I was like, ‘All right, let me never talk s**t…Can't never talk trash again.’ I gotta just hoop because I don't want to give these guys any unneeded ammunition. You know, that's like me talking to Joel crazy in practice. Like, I just gotta chill sometimes.”

Reed had an effective game against the Greek Freak that day but still remembers how superstar players respond to trash talk. Antetokounkpo and Reed have respect for one another but are still fierce competitors. The Sixers' center is interested to see how the Bucks' new star duo will play together and is ready for Philly to meet them with tough resistance.

“I know we gonna stick our game plan against them guys and we're not gonna give 'em anything easy, so we'll see,” Reed said. The Sixers center explained that one of the improvements the team made over the preseason was paying attention to detail on defense, noting how they were focused on “building on a wall” and “showing our hands.” Against a team with dangerous threats in the fast break, it will be key for Philly to keep that up.