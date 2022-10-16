Sixers take action on Matisse Thybulle contract ahead of deadline

Matisse Thybulle has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and the Philadelphia 76ers are up against the clock to ensure that he remains on the roster past this season.

Thybulle and the Sixers have until Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET to come to an agreement on a rookie scale contract extension or else he will enter the 2023 offseason as a restricted free agent. As an RFA, Thybulle would be eligible to sign an offer sheet with another NBA team while giving the Sixers the right to match.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Sixers and Thybulle’s agent Aaron Goodwin have held initial talks on a possible contract extension.

Matisse Thybulle is entering his fourth season in the NBA after being drafted with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of the University of Washington. He immediately made an impact with his defensive ability and he’s averaged 1.6 steals per game throughout his career so far.

He’s had two All-Defensive second team selections and he also has a career average of 1.0 blocks per game.

The main area of concern though for Thybulle is on the offensive end. He hasn’t been a particularly consistent shooter in the NBA with a career-mark of 32.4 percent shooting from three-point range. But if this preseason is any indication, he’s worked on improving his shooting as he shot 44 percent from distance.

In any case, Thybulle’s defense is incredibly valuable and if his future isn’t in Philadelphia, surely another NBA team will scoop him up.