The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Tobias Harris on Friday as they take on the Toronto Raptors in a crucial game at the Wells Fargo Center.

Harris has been ruled out for the game due to a non-COVID illness, per Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints. It certainly couldn’t have come a t the worst possible time for the Sixers since they are chasing the Boston Celtics for the second seed in the East.

The Sixers are third in the East with a 50-26 record, two and half games behind the second-seeded Celtics. With that said, they really need all the win they can get to improve their chances of climbing up. Harris’ absence is a huge blow to that considering that the veteran forward is a key starter and offensive contributor for the team.

Tobias Harris is averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this 2022-23 season, all while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from the free throw line. Over the last five games for the Sixers, he has increased his production a bit, putting up a 17-5-4 stat line.

The fortunate news for the Sixers is that there’s no other player on the team who’s injured and out against the Toronto Raptors. That means Joel Embiid–who recently dealt with a calf injury–is good to play, as well as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

It will be difficult for the Sixers to beat a hungry Raptors side without Harris, but they should still have enough to be able to put up a good fight and win.