By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers fans have something to smile about after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers’ most recent injury update on superstar big man Joel Embiid. The five-time All-Star has been sidelined for Philly’s last three games due to a lingering foot injury, but it now appears that Embiid should be back in action on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints reports that according to Rivers, Embiid is “most likely” to suit up for Tuesday’s clash against the Pistons. Embiid was initially tagged as questionable for the game, and the general belief was that the 28-year-old was going to be given another night off to aid in his recovery. However, Rivers’ revelation here roughly an hour and a half before tipoff is obviously a welcome development for the squad.

Embiid has been tearing it up for the Sixers this season, and his MVP campaign should be back in full throttle when Philly hosts the 11-32 Pistons on Tuesday. Right now, Embiid is averaging 33.5 points on a career-best 53.2 percent shooting, to go along with 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists (also a career-high mark), 1.2 steals, and 1.7 blocks in 35.5 minutes per game.

The Sixers will be in action again on Thursday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They will then embark on a five-game road trip, which includes matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively. That’s going to be a tough stretch for Philly, so it’s good to know that Joel Embiid will likely be available for them for their upcoming road stand.