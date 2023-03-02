When Kevin Love agreed to a contract buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the NBA trade deadline passed, it was rumored that one of the teams interested in his services was the Philadelphia 76ers. The Miami Heat were the frontrunners throughout and that is where Love ended up signing. On Wednesday, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed via Rich Hofman of The Athletic that the team had interest in signing Love and that it came down to them and Heat. Doc Rivers added that even if Love didn’t fit basketball-wise, that the Sixers would’ve still wanted him in the locker room.

Doc Rivers confirmed the Sixers' interest in Kevin Love: "We tried to get him too. I know it was us and Miami, probably one other team. He's just a solid player. More importantly, if it hadn't worked here, if he hadn't played well, you still want him in the locker room." — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) March 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Love on the Sixers would’ve added to a team that is considered one of the Eastern Conference’s title contenders. After a slow start to the season during which James Harden was out with an injury, the Sixers have rebounded well and climbed the East’s ranks. They are still a contender even without Love but he would have made them even stronger.

This is Love’s 15th season in the NBA. He spent the past eight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was a two-time All-Star with the Cavs and helped the team win the NBA championship in 2016. Love has played three games with the Heat so far and has been averaging 7.0 points per game, 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists with shooting splits of 30.4 percent from the field, 26.3 percent from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line. He has started each game he’s played for the Heat and he’s expected to help the team transform into an East contender.