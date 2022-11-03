‘That has to get called’: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey’s lack of foul calls has Doc Rivers putting refs on notice

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers lost the chance to push their winning streak to four games. They lost 121-111 to the Washington Wizards. The absences of Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton proved to be costly as the Sixers lost despite another great game from Tyrese Maxey.

Doc Rivers said that Maxey, who had a game-high 32 points on 11-20 shooting in the Sixers’ loss, is playing “terrific basketball” — and he’s got plenty of proof. Rivers added, though, that he isn’t always getting a fair whistle from the officials, which would help him be even better.

“I still think the officials have to get used to his drives,” Rivers said after the Sixers’ loss. “The whole league can see what they’re gonna do now and they should. They’re riding him out down low because he’s so small. They can kinda ride him out of bounds and I thought he had a bunch of those tonight. He’s making them but that’s a foul that has to get called at some point.”

Maxey said that he’s aware of the challenges that come when he looks to finish at the rim against taller players. He has tremendous dexterity with the ball in his hands and always gets a solid jump on his shot. Even though he isn’t one to throw down on anyone, he can go around the big fellas or use the glass to finish at tough angles.

lemme me squeeze by ya real quick. -Rese, probably pic.twitter.com/qZ9wvY0Zce — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 2, 2022

“Once I leave my feet, I’m vulnerable,” Tyrese Maxey said. “I just gotta make some of them and try to keep my body controlled as much as possible.”

Maxey added that the Sixers aren’t using the officiating as an excuse, especially after giving up 121 points. After showing that they can look great without Embiid, their inability to slow the Wizards down in the paint proved that he is still a very, very important piece of the team.