The biggest goal Joel Embiid wants Sixers to achieve aside from a championship

CAMDEN, NJ – Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have had their championship hopes blocked time and time again. The Sixers shaking up the talent around no. 21 has not yet generated a playoff run deeper than the conference semifinals. The 2022-23 squad could be the one to break the trend, not because of a huge reshuffling of the talent, but due to a change in the team’s mindset.

One of the first questions Embiid was asked at the Sixers’ 2022 media day was about how he and James Harden found a way to be so dominant together on offense.

After saying that the pick-and-roll between him and Harden was “almost unstoppable,” he then did a 180 to talk about defense and how he wants Philadelphia to be the best team on that side of the floor.

“We know what we have to do but I’ll say our focus is on defense. We aim to be the best defensive team in the league,” Embiid said. “That’s gonna take all of us. I got to get back to not waiting until the fourth to be that guy and then doing it all game.” Later during media day, he repeated his desire for the Sixers’ defense to be the cream of the crop.

The Sixers certainly have the potential to be a top defensive team in the league. Joel Embiid makes for a perfect centerpiece as a fearsome paint protector. Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle each have a way of making impacts on the wing.

Philadelphia’s offseason additions — particularly P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. — show that they also want to lean more into an identity of defense.

More from Joel Embiid on wanting the Sixers to be the best defensive team in the league: pic.twitter.com/ale0c5gNiK — sam digi (@BySamDiGiovanni) September 26, 2022

Tucker, Melton and House have all shown to be strong defenders in their respective careers. Tucker was perhaps one of the most sought-after free agents this summer because of his track record of physical defense.

Even Trevelin Queen, who will likely occupy a role deep on the bench, hangs his hat on his energy and defense. Montrezl Harrell isn’t known for his defense, but his tenacity will allow him to fit in with no problem.

Embiid pointed out that being better on defense could lead to an improvement on offense, too. “If you get stops, you’re able to run, you’re able to get in transition, you’re able to get [Tyrese Maxey] going,” he said. Any scenario that gives Maxey more chances to torment backpedaling defenders is a massive win for the Sixers.

Of course, Joel Embiid has his usual brand of trolling going, too. He said that he spent this offseason lounging around on his couch and bed. “I’m feeling great. I was in bed all summer,” he said when asked about his health.

When asked about gathering the team for offseason workouts, Harden quipped that “we didn’t spend as much time as I wanted to, just ‘cause Joel likes to be by himself.” He also joked that he had lost 100 pounds this offseason.

Embiid jokes that he spent the whole offseason on the couch and didn't work on his game. "We just gonna have to wait and see how the season goes." — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) September 26, 2022

The Sixers have always been a strong defensive team with Joel Embiid leading the way. They ranked second in defensive rating in the 2020-21 season and have been in the top half of the league in each of the past six seasons.

However, Ben Simmons’ departure from the team left them with a defensive void they couldn’t overcome last season. Although none of the Sixers’ new additions are expected to have the defensive capabilities Simmons did with the Sixers, they all have a reputation of being stingy, physical, impactful defenders.

The mantra “defense wins championships” has been on full display in recent NBA memory. Four different teams have won the last four Finals and three of them were top-five defensive teams. Last season’s champions, the Golden State Warriors, were the very best. Two of them (the Dubs and 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers) were better on defense than offense.

A championship is the ultimate goal for the Sixers. Each member of the team who was asked about expectations for the season made that clear. If they take Joel Embiid’s lead and look to establish themselves as a defensive juggernaut, they could take charge and finally secure a championship.