The James Harden reason Montrezl Harrell signed with Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers signed big man Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday. Harrell inked a two-year deal to join the Sixers as Philadelphia prepares to contend this season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later revealed the reasoning behind Harrell signing in Philadelphia.

“James Harden played a part in bringing Harrell to Philadelphia too — both with his contract creating roster flexibility and recruiting him to take on the role of backup center with the Sixers. They have history together with the Rockets,” Woj tweeted.

James Harden has displayed maturity this season. Sure, he tossed a cake off of a yacht at his birthday party. But Harden also was willing to structure his contract in a manner where the Sixers can have necessary roster flexibility. He seems to be focused purely on winning.

There is a possibility that Harrell gets some reps as a starting power forward. This would allow him to play alongside Joel Embiid. Regardless of what position he ends up playing, Harrell profiles as a great addition for the Sixers. Harrell won his 6th Man of the Year Award during his time with the Los Angeles Clippers and playing under Doc Rivers. So it is possible that Rivers played a role in drawing Montrezl Harrell to the Sixers as well.

The 76ers are expecting to make a legitimate NBA Finals run during the 2022-2023 season. They have no shortage of talent with Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the charge. And with role players such as Harrell in the mix, the 76ers combination of star-studded talent and depth will take them a long way.