By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll despite injuries to key players. Tyrese Maxey is still recovering from a foot injury and other guys are dealing with smaller injuries that keep them out of games. Most recently, it was Tobias Harris who had to miss a game for the Sixers due to a sudden injury.

Harris was added to the injury report right before the Sixers and Golden State Warriors tipped off and ended up not playing. He was listed as questionable due to back pain and now has a more pleasant injury update. According to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Doc Rivers said that Harris participated in practice on Sunday.

“We had no idea,” Rivers said after the Sixers’ Friday night win when asked about Harris’ condition changing so suddenly. “He was great in shootaround this morning. He went out on the floor and shot and came back in and said his back was really bothering him. [He] went back out to see if he could loosen up and then he came back and didn’t. I think they told me late.”

In 25 games this season, Tobias Harris is averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from deep. He has been a key player for the Sixers and has played through injury numerous times this season.

The Sixers are on a four-game winning streak despite Maxey missing each game, Harris missing one and De’Anthony Melton missing one. They will look to make it five straight on Monday against the Toronto Raptors.