David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Philadelphia 76ers have established themselves as a legitimate NBA title contender after an inconsistent start to the season. A big part of that slow start was due to star shooting guard James Harden out with a toe injury. They are now one of the top teams in the NBA. The Sixers hopes of catching the second-seeded Boston Celtics are not over and to do so they will need the team at full strength. That’s why it’s important for them that Tobias Harris is off of the Sixers injury report for Sunday’s big game against the Milwaukee Bucks as per Austin Krell of The Painted Lines.

Neither Joel Embiid nor James Harden are listed on the injury report for tomorrow vs the Bucks. Tobias Harris not listed after missing last night's game with non-Covid illness. Giannis, Middleton, and Holiday look to be available for MIL. An old fashion Sunday night showdown. — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) April 1, 2023

Tobias Harris being off the Sixers injury report insures that they should be full strength against a major Eastern Conference foe. Harris missed the Sixers game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday with a non-COVID illness. Since joining the Sixers five years ago, Harris has developed into the type of complimentary scorer to support the Sixers stars.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This season Harris has been averaging 15.0 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists with shooting splits of 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Harris is a career 16.2 points per game scorer throughout his 12 year NBA career. He has also played for the Milwauakee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers.

This Sixers currently 51-26 and in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two and a half games back of the Boston Celtics for second.