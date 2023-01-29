The Philadelphia 76ers got a big win on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets in a game that saw Joel Embiid outduel fellow center Nikola Jokic. Although the Sixers were able to pull off the win, they fell behind by double digits in the first half and by halftime they trailed by 15 points. The Sixers were able to rally back in the second half and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, they were only down by three points. It isn’t the first time the Sixers have battled back this season after trailing by double-digits and after the game Tobias Harris had a hilarious reaction pertaining to Doc Rivers after being asked how the team continues to fight back despite trailing big early as per Austin Krell of USA Today.

Tobias Harris, on how the team stays motivated to keep fighting back in these games when they fall down double digits: "Probably just Doc screaming at us". — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) January 28, 2023

Tobias Harris has certainly done his best this season while helping the Sixers complete these comebacks. They may have an All-Star duo in Joel Embiid and James Harden, but Harris has been one of the more underrated players in the league and a solid compliment to the Sixers stars. This season, Harris is averaging 16.3 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from the three-point line.

The Sixers did not get off to a strong start to the season but they have certainly turned things around. They are currently 32-16 and only two games back of the Boston Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings. Perhaps Doc Rivers is on to something when it comes to motivating this team.