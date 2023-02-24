There is little doubt that Joel Embiid will go down in history as one of the greatest big men to ever pick up a basketball. The way he has dominated and continues to dominate the league over the past few years has guaranteed him a spot on the list of most commanding centers that have graced the NBA. For his part, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is adamant that Embiid is the cream of the crop when it comes to the players that he’s had the privilege of coaching.

Rivers recently came out with a very bold statement in praise of Embiid’s elite talent. At this point, the Sixers shot-caller has no doubt in his mind about JoJo supremacy:

“He’s generational. He’s the best talent I’ve ever coached,” Rivers said.

Well, that’s a pretty contentious statement, to say the least, especially if you consider Rivers’ extensive coaching history. This man has been a head coach in the NBA since 1999, and he has sat at the helm of three different teams prior to joining the Sixers in 2020. His most memorable stint has to be the nine seasons he spent with the Boston Celtics, which resulted in the one and only championship in Doc’s coaching career. This was in 2008 when he led the Celtics to a title win against their bitter rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the ’08 Finals.

The folks over on Twitter just wanted to make sure that amid his high praise for Embiid, Rivers also doesn’t forget about the fact that he coached the great Kevin Garnett during his highly-successful stint in Boston:

“kevin garnett” is not a better talent than embiid lmao https://t.co/T9xjDttGgy — 2023 al west champions (@LeBron2Chicago) February 24, 2023

Celtic fans in the quotes talking bout some fucking Kevin Garnett lol https://t.co/HiSVktwmsN — 🇨🇮🌙 (@almightyShad_) February 24, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

lebron level liar https://t.co/geRY0l9OJq — communist roader 🇲🇺🇮🇹 (@FayeDrilentine2) February 24, 2023

Coached KEVIN GARNETT btw https://t.co/d4vxwwKBvb — Dawson ☔️ (@JayT4MVP) February 24, 2023

STFU Doc – He succeeds in spite of you since you actively put him in disadvantaged positions on a nightly basis and never develop any young talent https://t.co/4JRQA9nu9L — Green with Envy (@GlennQSpoonerSt) February 24, 2023

Needless to say, the keyboard warriors don’t necessarily agree with Rivers’ bold claim about Joel Embiid here. Then again, this is his personal opinion and he’s definitely entitled to one, right?

For what it’s worth, Doc Rivers also coached other all-time greats such as Paul Pierce, Tracy McGrady, Chris Paul, and Kawhi Leonard, to name a few. Nobody’s topping Embiid on his list, though.