CAMDEN, NJ — Not too long ago, this season looked like a rough one for Tyrese Maxey. The Philadelphia 76ers’ budding star dealt with a left foot injury that sidelined him for over a month and he struggled to find his footing as the Sixers’ sixth man, though he hasn’t suggested that the role was detrimental. Now, he’s back in a fantastic groove.

Maxey has scored at least 23 points in each of his last six games — a feat he has never done before in his professional career — and has shot 50 percent from the field in each one. The Sixers are fresh off of a successful road trip in which Maxey returned to the starting lineup and dominated.

At the Sixers’ Thursday practice, Maxey discussed how the rest of the season looks for him and how he’s looking to stay fresh. When asked if he’s feeling fatigued at all at this point in the season, he suggested that his previous injury actually played a part in him feeling rested.

“I feel great — not because I got hurt, but I didn’t play for a while,” Maxey said. “I think I looked at it yesterday, I’ve played like 40-something games. So, I haven’t really played that much. I’ve only played like half the season. I feel really good. It’s a blessing in disguise, I guess you could say.” The Sixers guard has played in 46 games so far this season and hasn’t missed one since January.

Maxey also spoke highly of “blackout” days in which players decompress. Despite the Sixers guard’s tireless work ethic, he said that he has started to use those rest days more effectively. “I really try to take those days and rest at home and not leave my house or not leave my couch because those are good for you. Those are really good for you,” he said. “I think that’s one thing I’ve learned since I’ve been in the league. I take that as my own growth because that was hard for me. Blackout didn’t mean anything for me [in] my rookie year.”

Tyrese Maxey learning not only how to bounce back from bad stretches but how to take care of himself physically and mentally are extremely important developments. As Joel Embiid explained, the Sixers can’t reach their potential without him being his best self.