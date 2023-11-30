Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey had a colorful courtside conversation with a fan during their 124-114 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey shared his frustrations with a fan during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Maxey engaged with a Sixers fan at courtside late in the second half. Based on the Philly guard's response, the fan felt he wanted him to score more points.

An incredulous Tyrese Maxey couldn't believe what he had just heard. He responded to the fan's comments and even pointed at the scoreboard to indicate how many points he had. Maxey finished the Sixers' 124-114 with 33 points.

“What more do you want me to do? Look at how many points I got.” Tyrese Maxey is DEFINITELY frustrated 😬 (via @ProPelsTalk)pic.twitter.com/uY8nAKRtRX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2023

The Sixers struggled without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. The big man sat out the game against the Pelicans with an undisclosed illness. Philly also missed the services of Kelly Oubre, Jr., Jaden Springer, and Danuel House, Jr.

Without Embiid in tow, Tyrese Maxey took a heavier scoring load against New Orleans on Wednesday. DeAnthony Melton was Philly's next-leading scorer with 17 points.

The Sixers played from behind from the opening tip. They dug themselves a huge 20-point hole at the half and just couldn't get out. New Orleans welcomed back shooting guard CJ McCollum. He missed their previous 12 outings with a collapsed lung. McCollum scored 20 points in his comeback game.

The Pelicans' big men took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence. Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas combined for 52 points and 14 rebounds on Wednesday. Williamson was particularly impressive. He finished the game with an 11-of-12 shooting clip.

Philly fell to 0-2 without Embiid this season. Nevertheless, they're still in fourth place in the East with a 12-6 win-loss record. Plus, Tyrese Maxey's 33-point effort earned plaudits from four-time NBA MVP LeBron James this week.

The Sixers hope to welcome Joel Embiid back in a matchup with the East-leading Boston Celtics on Friday.