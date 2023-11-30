Sixers star Tyrese Maxey had a back-and-forth exchange with Pelicans fans during Philly's loss in the New Orleans.

The Philadelphia 76ers did not have a good time facing the New Orleans Pelicans with Joel Embiid sidelined. The superstar center was ruled out due to an illness and the Sixers lost in wire-to-wire fashion. Tyrese Maxey was good for much of the game and led a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough.

Maxey had a strong game individually, scoring 33 points on 13-25 shooting as he made tough shot after tough shot. Near the end of the game, a clip of the Sixers guard made the rounds on Twitter/X after he had a back-and-forth with fans.

As Patrick Beverley went to shoot free throws, Maxey exchanged some words with fans sitting courtside. “What more do you want me to do? Look at how many points I got,” Maxey said in the 10-second clip that does not include anything said to him by the fans.

Although he's a fierce competitor, it's extremely rare to see Maxey get into a verbal spat with fans like that. After the game, he insinuated that the fans taunted him with comments about his mom.

Maxey later tweeted that he doesn't lose his cool often and doesn't like when people speak about his mom.

You can’t fault Maxey for snapping back at fans for taking shots at his family. Sixers fans responded en masse to Maxey telling him that they have his back.

Outside of this blip, this season has been a great one for Tyrese Maxey. He is averaging career-highs across the board and inserting his name firmly into All-Star conversations. His partnership with Joel Embiid only flourishes more as the games go on as he leads the Sixers to one of the best records in the Eastern Conference.