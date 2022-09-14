Video surfaces of Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell getting stopped by cops for weed, ends with twist

Montrezl Harrell, the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, had a rough offseason after being charged with drug trafficking. Fortunately, the charge was brought down to a misdemeanor thanks to a plea deal, which gave him clarity of his legal standing, allowing him to sign a two-year deal with the Sixers.

Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Harrell’s interactions with the police during the May traffic stop that led to the felony drug charge against him. The video showed that, although the cops searched his car and found marijuana, the situation was not confrontational or heated.

The video begins with Montrezl Harrell telling the cops about his free agency situation and that he just completed his seventh season in the NBA. He talks to an officer about the team he most recently played for, the Charlotte Hornets, and former teammate LaMelo Ball. The officers, Harrell and an acquaintance of Harrell, who was in the car with him, continued to talk hoops off the shoulder of the Kentucky highway before the marijuana was discovered.

Harrell, interestingly enough, threw a little shade at the Sixers when asked about the places in the league he hates playing at. He singled out the Wells Fargo Center as his least favorite arena and clarified that the venue, not the fans, is the reason for his gripe. Hopefully, he is open to changing his mind about his new home as the 2022-23 season approaches. Philly fans will also not like that Harrell said that Nikola Jokic is the best big man he has ever played against.

Regardless of his take on the arena, the Sixers could wind up being a solid place for Montrezl Harrell to continue his NBA career. He will bring tons of energy to the Sixers as he teams up with former teammate James Harden and former head coach Doc Rivers. As a bench piece, he could prove to be valuable as Joel Embiid and company look to make a deep playoff run.