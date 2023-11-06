Sixers guard Patrick Beverley explained his role and impact for Philadelphia during some early season struggles this year.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley hasn't started off the season the way he would like. The Sixers guard is shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and has yet to make a three through the first five games of the season. But despite the slow start, Beverley was open and honest about what he brings to the Sixers and what his role is on the team, via the PatBevPod.

“I’ve been talking the same way since I entered the NBA… Your favorite player wishes I was on his team.” — Patrick Beverley 👀 (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/maICl1QX4Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2023

“I don't know why people always come to me about points,” Beverley said. “I impact the game of basketball. I give my teammates energy and confidence that they've never had ever before. I'm still an elite — check the numbers now — elite defender in the world. Why am I always criticized about my buckets? (…) I've been in the league 12 years. I've been a professional 16 years. I've overcome a ton of injuries, injuries no one has ever came back from. I've been talking the same way since I entered the NBA.”

“You can argue what you want, but your favorite player wishes I was on his team.”

Patrick Beverley's role with the Sixers

Beverley is no stranger to being a lightning rod for criticism, and he certainly doesn't shy away from it. The veteran guard has been instrumental in multiple “underdog” teams overperforming expectations time and time again. That also happens to be the story of Beverley's career, as he had to grind his way to an NBA spot in Russia before getting his first shot as a 24-year-old with Houston.

Patrick Beverley is nearing the end of his career at 35, but the impact he can have on a team with his energy and leadership is still immense. After a tumultuous start to the season for Philadelphia, the Sixers may need some more of that moving forward.