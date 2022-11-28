Published November 28, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 3 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. After failing to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Sixers want to finally advance further and return to the NBA Finals since the Allen Iverson years.

So far, things are been far from perfect. Philadelphia is only 11-9 and ninth in the East, which would place the team in the play-in tournament. For a franchise that aims for an NBA title, those numbers do not look promising.

With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey playing very well but dealing with injuries, head coach Doc Rivers is in need of more offensive weapons. That means the Sixers could be scouting the trade market to improve their offense, which is just No. 22 in the league with 109.7 points per game.

With that being said, here is one Sixers player who they should trade soon if they want to compete for a title in 2022-23.

Sixers trade candidate: Matisse Thybulle

Since the team’s elimination in the 2022 playoffs, many rumors involving Philadelphia showed up. Perhaps the most popular name in those rumors was Matisse Thybulle. In the postseason, the Australian averaged just 3.0 points, a rebound, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

As a defensive specialist, the Sixers did not feel his impact. Thybulle had a negative plus-minus in all but one of the games he appeared. Due to his limitations on offense, he started losing more and more minutes.

Throughout the summer, his name was involved in most of the rumored Philadelphia deals. At 25 years old, it is uncertain if he will ever blossom into a solid offensive player, so the Sixers might be considering moving away from him.

In 2022-23, Thybulle lost his spot in the rotation. Despite appearing in 16 games, he has only played 10 or more minutes in half of them. Notably, he has played under five minutes seven times, including twice for less than a minute. In those cases, he only entered for a defensive possession at the end of a quarter. Averaging 11.4 minutes a night, Thybulle is putting up a puny 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while racking up as many fouls as steals and blocks combined. He is shooting 29.0% from the field and 20.0% from 3-point range.

Since Thybulle is on an expiring deal and not playing much, he could be on the trade block. Philadelphia already has P.J. Tucker as a defensive specialist. Embiid is one of the best two-way big men in the league. That means the team is full of quality defenders but lacks other offensive options.

The Sixers could go after some cheap veterans from rebuilding organizations. For example, Orlando’s Terrence Ross or Gary Harris could provide solid 3-point shooting off the bench. Ross is on an expiring contract, while Harris has 2023-24 non-guaranteed on his deal.

With Orlando building around young players, especially No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, the team is likely not asking much for its veterans. Also, the Magic would potentially have a bigger role for Thybulle with his defense since Banchero and others can handle the offense.

A change of scenery is probably a win-win situation for both Thybulle and the Sixers. Many criticized him for his 2022 postseason performances, and Philadelphia seems to be looking for other options. The swingman would go to an organization without the pressure of winning now, allowing him to develop at a slower pace. Plus, Philadelphia would improve its offense right away.

Thybulle’s value might not be very high due to his limitations. However, parting ways now could avoid Philadelphia losing a former first-round pick in exchange for nothing.