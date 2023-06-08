The Phoenix Suns have released point guard Chris Paul, but there has been speculation that a reunion is still possible, and Skip Bayless believes the Suns should do what it takes to retain Paul because of the fit with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

“He's an all-time great player, and yet, the reason I like the fit is I liked his numbers because I look at his numbers, let's do when he was on the floor with the two guys, and Kevin came late because, remember he was hurt,” Skip Bayless said on Undisputed. “With all three of them on the floor together, they went 12-3 as a threesome, and in those games, Chris averaged 13, five and eight assists, which is pretty much on par with what he averaged for the whole year. He shot 44% from the floor, he shot 38% from three, and he was a +109 in those 15 games.”

Bayless also believes that Chris Paul has what ti takes to make the clutch shots when he is left open because defenses are focusing on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

“And he made a whole lot of late shots where they had to dare somebody to shoot it because you got a double here, you got a double there, and Chris, can you make that shot, we dare you to make that shot, and he was making the bulk of them,” Bayless said on Undisputed. “And then against the Clippers, he made some big shots in a couple of the close games and he averaged 14, six and eight, which is his way, and shot 35% from three but he made some big threes. My point is, it felt right to me.”

It will be interesting to see what the Suns decide, and whether or not Paul wants to return.