Skull and Bones Release Date: When is Skull and Bones Coming Out?

The Ubisoft pirate game finally has a release date. Learn when Skull and Bones is coming out with the Skull and Bones Release Date.

Skull and Bones Release Date: March 9, 2023

Skull and Bones is coming out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna on March 9, 2023. After a round of live testing, Ubisoft decided to move the game’s release date from November 8, 2022, to March 9, 2023.

Ubisoft’s open-world pirate multiplayer game with survival elements finally emerged from the ashes and revealed its intentions. During the very first Ubisoft Forward Spotlight Event, where Ubisoft showcased the game’s gameplay and features, Ubisoft announced the Skull and Bones release date to be November 8, 2022. The game reportedly will have cross-play and cross-progression features and will launch on PC on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.

Developed by Ubisoft Singapore, Skull and Bones is a project that emerged from the fantastic seafaring elements of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. Fans enjoyed pirating from that game so much that Ubisoft Singapore, the studio responsible for the development of that particular feature of the game, was tasked to make a standalone game that revolves around piracy. That project led to Skull and Bones, and after years of delays and internal struggles, Ubisoft Singapore will finally be releasing the game later this year.

Inspired by the legendary tales around piracy, players will get to experience authentic pirate life. From accepting contracts, gathering resources, to navigating important trade routes and attacking wealthy merchant ships, each decision will influence their journey, with varying levels of risk and reward. As they grow their Infamy, players will be able to fully craft and customize their naval fleet and unlock a variety of new items throughout the game.

The game is inspired by one of the deadliest periods in history – the end of the 17th century. Considered to be the second Golden Age of Piracy, it sets the stage for a chaotic and ruthless era of pirates, warring factions, powerful organizations, and empires all vying for power in the untamed paradise of the Indian Ocean.

Ubisoft claims that every journey in Skull and Bones will be unique. Ubisoft says that players can expand their empire by joining forces with up to 2 other friends or players they encounter out at sea. PvP can also be enabled for players who want to challenge others in sea warfare and to truly make their mark in the seven seas.

Ubisoft is planning a multi-year post-launch plan for the game, which signifies a live service ecosystem, with the game being regularly updated with new features and content, activities, and challenges, that will be free for all players.

Skull and Bones will be coming out with two editions: Standard and Premium. The Standard Edition will let players experience the exciting life of a pirate, while the Premium Edition will include “The Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection,” including cosmetic items for both Captain and Ships, additional digital content, a digital art book, a soundtrack, two extra missions, as well as a “Smugglers Pass” Token. More details about these will be revealed soon.

Pre-ordering the game will let players gain access to the “Highness of the High Sea Pack” which will include the “Notoriety Garb Captain Outfit” and “Coronation Firework.”

The game then went through a period of live testing, and Ubisoft received feedback from players that the game’s gameplay features and mechanics are too shallow. Because of this feedback, Ubisoft decided to delay the game’s release date to March 9, 2023.

It’s truly been a wild ride for Ubisoft Singapore, but their struggles will soon finally bear fruit. Skull and Bones will be coming out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna on March 9, 2023.