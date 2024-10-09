Angel Reese, rookie standout for the Chicago Sky, has faced her share of criticism and public scrutiny throughout the 2024 WNBA season. On Tuesday, former NBA star Dwyane Wade appeared on Reese’s podcast, “Unapologetically Angel,” where he offered an insightful take on the nature of hatred faced by elite athletes. Wade shared a personal message, citing his son’s experiences with public criticism, and used LeBron James as an example of how greatness often attracts the most hate.

“The greatest player that you've watched gets the most hate … that shows you what the level of hate brings, what greatness brings when it comes to hatred from certain people,” Wade said. “You got to look at somebody like that who’s embraced it in his (James) own way. It’s hard.”

Wade's comments hit close to home for Reese, who has also experienced significant backlash during her first professional season. Despite excelling on the court, including setting multiple WNBA records such as consecutive double-doubles, she was often criticized for her confident personality and style of play. She has been targeted by online critics, with some painting Reese as a villain, similar to the way her on-court rival, Caitlin Clark, has been subjected to negativity.

Reese’s rookie campaign was undeniably impressive. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, leading the league in rebounds for much of the season and breaking the WNBA rookie record for double-doubles. She also became the first player in league history to record three consecutive games with over 20 rebounds.

Yet, alongside these achievements, Reese has had to contend with relentless criticism on social media, much of it tied to her bold persona and willingness to speak out against systemic issues.

Wade’s advice serves as a reminder that public scrutiny often accompanies success, a message that resonates with Reese as she continues her professional career in the WNBA.