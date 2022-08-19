Sky dealing with Kahleah Copper non-contact injury scare ahead of Game 2 vs. Liberty

As the Chicago Sky look to prevent elimination in the first round of the WNBA playoffs at the hands of the New York Liberty, their fortunes took a nosedive after Kahleah Copper suffered an injury in practice.

According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, Copper went down on a non-contact injury and was holding her right ankle. It’s a worrisome development for the Sky as they face elimination in the first round just a year after winning the championship.

“Nothing is wrong,” Sky head coach/general manager James Wade said when asked about Copper, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. We’re fine.”

Copper made her second All-Star team this season, scoring 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor. She was the Sky’s leading scorer and bring the intensity on defense that makes her one of the WNBA’s most entertaining stars.

Kahleah Copper’s health is paramount to the Sky, so they will hope that she is able to go by game time. This playoff run is extra important to Chicago because it could very well be the last one of Candace Parker’s career. The legend is seriously contemplating retirement despite remaining one of the elite players in the game. The Sky have to make the most of this playoff run.

The Sky fell to Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty in Game 1 of the best-of-three series by a score of 98-91. Game 2 will be on Saturday at 12:00 PM EST.