With WNBA preseason getting close to wrapping up and the regular season set to tip-off on May 19, some teams have a few roster decisions to make. From roster cuts to contract options, some teams are deciding the future of some of the players on their teams. Each team is allowed a maximum of 20 players in training camp and they must cut down to the league maximum of 12 players for their regular season roster. The Chicago Sky made a crucial decision on Sunday when it came to third year guard Dana Evans. The Sky decided to exercise Dana Evans’ contract option for her fourth year ensuring her future with the team.

The Sky’s decision to pick up Dana Evans’ contract option isn’t all that surprising. Evans has carved out a solid role with the team over the past season. Evans was originally drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Evans was then traded to the Sky during the 2021 season.

During the Sky’s 2021 championship run, Evans averaged 3.9 points per game and 1.2 assists with shooting split of 35.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line during the 2021 regular season. She only played sparingly during the playoffs, seeing action in nine games in a little over seven minutes of play.

Last season, Evans played in 33 games off the bench including one start. She averaged 4.3 points and 1.2 assists with shooting splits of 37.7 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88 percent shooting from the free-throw line. With the Sky in rebuilding mode, she should be in line for an expanded role this season.