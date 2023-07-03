The Chicago Sky got a little bit of a surprise this past week following back to back wins against the Los Angeles Sparks. Since their 2021 WNBA championship, they've been slowing watching the exodus of each member of that team. This past offseason they lost Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Azurá Stevens leaving Kahleah Copper and Dana Evans the only active players remaining from that team. Now they even lost their head coach. They got a bit of good news though on Monday with the return of one of the members of that championship team. Ruthy Hebard, who had been out on maternity to start the season, is being activated. In a related move, the Sky released Kristine Anigwe from her hardship contract.

We have activated Ruthy Hebard off of Pregnancy/Childbirth absence, and have released Kristine Anigwe. Thanks for everything, Kristine! 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/VMp2dg7l6i — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) July 3, 2023

Kristine Anigwe has spent five seasons in the WNBA after being the No. 9 overall pick of the Connecticut Sun in 2019 WNBA Draft. In ten games for the Sky this season, she averaged 2.5 points per game and 2.1 rebounds in a little over eight minutes per game. She shot 45.5 percent from the field.

Ruthy Hebard comes back to give the Sky some depth at forward. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, this is going to be her fourth season in the WNBA. Last year she averaged 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds with splits of 51 percent shooting from the field and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Her best season statistically came the year the Sky won the title when she averaged 5.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.