The Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper returns to Rutgers as Assistant Coach, bringing WNBA experience to mentor next generation.

Kahleah Copper, the renowned WNBA star with the Chicago Sky, is returning to her roots. Rutgers University, where Copper's basketball journey began, is welcoming her back, not as a student-athlete but as an assistant coach of the women's basketball team.

Copper, who made her mark at Rutgers from 2012 to 2016 under coach C. Vivian Stringer, will now contribute to the program as the director of athletic culture and professional Development.

This appointment comes as a significant addition to Rutgers’ coaching staff, with current head coach Coquese Washington noting the enthusiasm and anticipation within the team. Copper’s achievements, notably her 2021 WNBA title with the Chicago Sky, add a level of prestige and experience that is invaluable for aspiring athletes. When Washington announced to Rutgers players that a WNBA champion would be joining as a coach, their eyes grew “big as saucers.”

During her collegiate career, Copper distinguished herself with an average of 14 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Reflecting on her return, Copper shared with Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press, “I’m super excited to be back and pour into the program that molded me into the player and person I am. I’m excited to go back to my roots where it all began for me. Give back to that program and help develop the next generation of pros.”

Copper’s coaching experience extends beyond her playing career. She served as an assistant coach at Purdue University Northwest during the 2020-21 season, a role that helped her gain a deeper understanding of coaching dynamics.

“I appreciate scouts more, being a leader and being a player that is consistent,” Copper said. “You see the difference in what that makes. A leader comes in every day and is consistent.”

Her transition from player to coach was facilitated by a conversation with Washington, who herself transitioned from WNBA to collegiate coaching. Washington, drawing from her experience as an assistant at Notre Dame and a player in the WNBA, recognized the parallels in their journeys.

“Talking to Kahleah, I told her I came from the same place. I understand what you’re thinking in the offseason,” Washington said. “You want to stay in shape, the marketing and business responsibilities. Those were the conversations we had … She’s a finals MVP, a WNBA champion, plays on the national team. This is as good as it gets of what it takes to be an elite level player.”

Copper's path to Rutgers marks another instance of a WNBA player transitioning to collegiate coaching. Her story is similar to other WNBA stars like Rhyne Howard, Ariel Atkins, Rachel Banham and Brionna Jones, who have also taken up coaching roles at various universities.