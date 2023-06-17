The Chicago Sky just got a little healthier with Morgan Bertsch returning from injury. With Bertsch back, the Sky have decided to let go of Khaalia Hillsman, per Blake Silverman of Winsidr.com.

The @chicagosky announced that the team has cleared Morgan Bertsch to return to play. She missed the last eight games due to an ankle injury. In a subsequent move, the team has released Khaalia Hillsman from her hardship contract.

Before her release, Hillsman saw very minimal action on the floor with the Sky, logging in just a total of one minute in a 77-62 road loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, and recording zero points, rebounds, assists, steals, not blocks. She also did not make any attempt from the field or free-throw line in that contest.

Bertsch, on the other hand, has seen action for only three games so far this season. She suffered an injury late in last May's home 71-69 loss against the Washington Mystics in which she saw 13 minutes of action and scored two points to go with two rebounds and a block.

The Sky are still missing the likes of Ruthy Hebard, Rebeka Gardner, and Isabelle Harrison. Nevertheless, the return of Bertsch is a good sign for Chicago, which is currently on a three-game losing skid following a 92-90 loss at home to the Indiana Fever last Thursday.

Chicago hopes to end their slump when the team pays the Mystics a visit this Sunday. The Sky are also scheduled to play Washington at their home on Thursday.