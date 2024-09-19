ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Sky take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA odds series has our Sky Sun prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Sky Sun.

The Chicago Sky can only blame themselves for their not-very-favorable position right now. They held the No. 8 WNBA playoff spot for a large portion of the regular season, but after the Olympic midseason break, they cratered. One of the reasons for the Sky's deterioration is that they gave Marina Mabrey to the team they will face on Thursday in the WNBA regular season finale, the Connecticut Sun. Chicago has struggled to score and shoot. Angel Reese is out with an injury, but even when she was healthy and playing, Reese had trouble finishing shots at various spots on the floor. Chicago's offense had Chennedy Carter and not a whole lot else. The Sky were too limited on offense and did not have a Plan B or Plan C in the attempt to win games. Their steady erosion in the second half of the season has put the Sky behind the eight-ball in the WNBA playoff chase.

There is one and ony one scenario which can lift Chicago into the playoffs: The Sky need to beat Connecticut, which will be very tough, and they need losses from both the Atlanta Dream (to the New York Liberty) and the Washington Mystics (to the Indiana Fever). Those other two scenarios — losses by Atlanta and Washington — could easily happen, but beating the Sun will be a chore for one central reason: Connecticut actually has something to play for, unlike New York and Minnesota at the top of the league.

Connecticut is one game ahead of the Las Vegas Aces for third place. However, Las Vegas has the tiebreaker due to head-to-head wins. Connecticut doesn't want to fall to fourth place. If it does, the Sun would have to face the New York Liberty in the semifinals instead of the WNBA Finals. Connecticut wants that No. 3 seed and should therefore play its starters relatively normal minutes in this game. The Sun might want to find five or six extra minutes for reserves in this game, but they won't want to rest their starters entirely. That's bad news for Chicago. The Sky wanted this game to mean nothing for the Sun, but that's not the case.

Here are the Sky-Sun WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Sky-Sun Odds

Chicago Sky: +12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +520

Connecticut Sun: -12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 152.5 (-108)

Under: 152.5 (-112)

How To Watch Sky vs. Sun

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Marquee Sports, Comcast/NBC Sports Boston, WNBA League Pass

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The spread of 12.5 points is still very large, and Chicago is playing to make the playoffs. The Sky might fall short, but they are going to give it everything they have. While this game means something to the Connecticut Sun, getting a No. 3 seed isn't nearly as significant an incentive as trying to stay alive and keep one's season going. Chicago has a lot more motivation than Connecticut in this game.

Why The Sun Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Sky are bad. They have been bad for the past month. Connecticut should be able to run Chicago out of the building and get ready for the playoffs on the coming weekend.

Final Sky-Sun Prediction & Pick

Connecticut having something to play for makes this decision easy: Take the Sun.

Final Sky-Sun Prediction & Pick: Sun -12.5